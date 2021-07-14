Another chance to get your Covid-19 jab in Bognor Regis

With just one week to go before Covid-19 restrictions are lifted, walk-in vaccination appointments are being made available for anyone 18 years old and over.

Sessions will be held at the Bognor Vaccination Centre on the following dates:

n Thursday July 15, from 8am to 12pm, 18 to 39 year olds can receive the Pfizer vaccine

n Saturday July 17, from 8am to 12pm, 18 to 39 year olds can receive the Pfizer vaccine. From 12.30pm to 2.30pm, over 40s can get the AstraZeneca vaccine.

n Sunday July 18, from 8am to 12pm, 18 to 39 year olds can receive the Pfizer vaccine.

In order to arrange an appointment at one of the sessions, all you have to do is call the local team on 0333 370 4111 to reserve a place or drop in on the day.

Second doses will be available for those who had their first dose more than eight weeks ago and are in need of a second dose.

A spokesperson for the Sussex Covid-19 vaccination programme said: “In Bognor Regis, nearly 12,000 vaccines have been given to local residents in total.