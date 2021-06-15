As the June 21 ‘unlocking’ is delayed here are the Chichester areas where Covid infections rose
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced an extension to England’s Covid restrictions with the remaining rules now expected to be lifted on July 19.
Tuesday, 15th June 2021, 11:08 am
Updated
Tuesday, 15th June 2021, 11:28 am
Although case rates have predominantly fallen across the country, there are still some areas where coronavirus cases are rising.
The latest figures show five out of 14 neighbourhoods in the Chichester district still saw a rise in infections in the latest seven-day period, the first week in June.
The Chichester district recorded 30 cases in the seven days to June 9, a rate of 24.8 per 100,000 people.
As the country looks set to stay with restrictions for another month, we reveal which neighbourhoods saw the biggest rise in case rates per 100,000 people between June 2 and 9.
Page 1 of 4