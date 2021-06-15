Although case rates have predominantly fallen across the country, there are still some areas where coronavirus cases are rising.

The latest figures show five out of 14 neighbourhoods in the Chichester district still saw a rise in infections in the latest seven-day period, the first week in June.

The Chichester district recorded 30 cases in the seven days to June 9, a rate of 24.8 per 100,000 people.

As the country looks set to stay with restrictions for another month, we reveal which neighbourhoods saw the biggest rise in case rates per 100,000 people between June 2 and 9.

1. College Lane and Oaklands College Lane & Oaklands have seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 33 per cent, from 25.2 to 33.6

2. Wittering and Birdham Wittering & Birdham have seen rates of positive Covid cases rise from zero to 26.8.

3. Tangmere, Mundham and Hunston Tangmere, Mundham & Hunston have seen rates of positive Covid cases rise from zero to 46.8

4. Milland and South Harting Milland and South Harting have seen rates of positive Covid cases rise from zero to 68.8.