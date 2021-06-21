As the June 21 ‘unlocking’ is delayed here are the Chichester areas where Covid infections rose
England’s Covid restrictions are now expected to be in place until July 19 after the June 21 ‘unlockng’ was delayed by the Prime Minister.
Although case rates have predominantly fallen across the country, there are still some areas where coronavirus cases are rising.
The latest figures show seven out of 14 neighbourhoods still saw a rise in infections in the latest seven-day period, the second week in June.
The Chichester district recorded 77 cases in the seven days to June 15, a rate of 63.6 per 100,000 people. This was up from 30 cases and a rate of 24.8, the previous week
As the country looks set to stay with restrictions for another month, we reveal which neighbourhoods saw the biggest rise in case rates per 100,000 people between June 8 and June 15.