Thousands of over 50's are yet to be vaccinated.

England’s booster programme has ramped up but some neighbourhoods in [local authority] have more over-50s protected than others.

Latest figures from NHS England, which shows third injections up to December 12, shows 48,920 people aged over 50 have now received their booster in the Chichester District.

This represents 81.3 per cent of the local population, meaning 11,258 people 50 plus have yet to receive a booster or third dose.

In College Lane and Oaklands 1200 people over 50 have had their booster or third dose. This represents just 73.3 per cent of people in this age range.

Figures which show vaccinations at a neighbourhood level reveal stark differences across different parts of the Chichester District.

With coronavirus cases now at a record high in England, we reveal which neighbourhoods in the Chichester District have the fewest over-50s vaccinated with a booster or third dose.

In Central Chichester 941 people over 50 have had their booster or third dose. This represents just 75.9 per cent of people in this age range.

In Tangmere, Mundham and Hunston 1016 people over 50 have had their booster or third dose. This represents just 76.6 per cent of people in this age range.

In Stockbridge and Fishbourne 859 people over 50 have had their booster or third dose. This represents just 79 per cent of people in this age range.

In Easebourne and Petworth 907 people over 50 have had their booster or third dose. This represents just 79.3 per cent of people in this age range.

In Soutbourne, Bosham and Thorney 861 people over 50 have had their booster or third dose. This represents just 80 per cent of people in this age range.

In Fernhurst and Northchapel 591 people over 50 have had their booster or third dose. This represents just 80.6 per cent of people in this age range.

In Westbourne and Funtington 673 people over 50 have had their booster or third dose. This represents just 82.1 per cent of people in this age range.

In Dean, Lavant and Summersdale 741 people over 50 have had their booster or third dose. This represents just 82.9 per cent of people in this age range.

In Ifold and Wisborough Green 530 people over 50 have had their booster or third dose. This represents just 83.5 per cent of people in this age range.

In Milland and South Harting 517 people over 50 have had their booster or third dose. This represents just 83.7 per cent of people in this age range.