Coronavirus infection rates have fallen by 15% in the past week across the UK, but remain high in certain areas.

Infection levels in Wales are the highest in the UK, and double those currently seen in London, official figures show.

Wales had 521 cases per 100,000 people in the seven days to November 10.

This is followed by South West England, with 440 cases over 100,000, Northern Ireland, with 424 cases per 100,000, and the North East, with 422 cases per 100,000.

London has the lowest rate, at just 240 cases per 100,000 people.

Here are the neighbourhoods in Chichester with the highest case rates as of Friday November 5.

1. Southbourne, Bosham and Thorney Stockbridge and Fishbourne ranks second in confirmed Covid-19 rates with 545.8 cases per 100,000 people, a rise of 9.1 per cent from October 29 to November

2. Midhurst and Cocking ranks third in confirmed Covid-19 rates with 493 cases per 100,000 people, a fall of 35 per cent from October 29 to November

3. Westbourne and Funtington ranks fourth in confirmed Covid-19 rates with 489.7 cases per 100,000 people, a rise of 63.6 per cent from October 29 to November

4. Tangmere, Mundham and Hunston ranks fifth in confirmed Covid-19 rates with 481.2 cases per 100,000 people, a fall of of 25.7 per cent from October 29 to November