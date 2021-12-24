Across the UK, there were 521,602 positive test results in the week to December 16, up 51 per cent from the week before.

Lambeth recorded the UK’s highest case rate, with 2477.2 cases per 100,000 people, while Scarborough recorded the lowest case rate, with 258.4 cases per 100,000 people recorded.

At a regional level, London has the highest infection rates in the UK, with 1455.8 cases per 100,000 people, followed by the East of England, with 893.5 cases per 100,000.

The North East has the lowest rate, with 435.3 cases per 100,000.

At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have been published for the week to December 16

Here are the neighbourhoods in the Chichester District with the biggest rise in case rates in the past week.

1. Milland and South Harting had 746.1 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 59.3 per cent from the week before.

2. Central Chichester had 577.8 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 54.3 per cent from the week before.

3. Selsey had 449.9 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 50 per cent from the week before.

4. Soutbourne, Bosham and Thorney had 761.9 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 34 per cent from the week before.