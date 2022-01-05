There were 1.07 million positive test results in the week to December 30, up 34% from the week before, official figures show.

At a regional level, Northern Ireland has the highest infection rates in the UK, with 2252 cases per 100,000 people, followed by Wales, with 2198 cases per 100,000.

Scotland has the lowest rate, with 1113 cases per 100,000.

At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have been published for the week beginning December 23 to 30

Here are the neighbourhoods in the Chichester district with the biggest rise in case rates in the past week.

1. Selsey had 1303 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 98.6 per cent from the week before. Photo Sales

2. Dean, Lavant and Summersdale had 1053.7 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 51.4 per cent from the week before. Photo Sales

3. Midhurst and Cocking had 1100.4 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 33.8 per cent from the week before. Photo Sales

4. Tangmere, Mundham and Hunston had 1230.8 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 30.4 per cent from the week before. Photo Sales