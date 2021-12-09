There were 327,467 positive test results in the week to December 3, up 11% from the week before.

At a regional level, Northern Ireland has the highest infection rates in the UK, with 670 cases per 100,000 people, followed by South East England, with 659 cases per 100,000.

Scotland has the lowest rate, with 358 cases per 100,000.

At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have been published for the week beginning November 25 to December 2.

Here are the neighbourhoods in the Chichester District with the highest case rates right now as of December 2.

1. Midhurst and Cocking had 898.1 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 57.8 per cent from the week before.

2. Fernhurst and Northchapel had 882.4 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 37.2 per cent from the week before.

3. Ifold and Wisborough Green had 805 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a fall of 2 per cent from the week before.

4. Milland and South Harting had 765.5 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 91.3 per cent from the week before.