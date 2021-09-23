Chichester’s COVID-19 vaccination service is moving

The centre will no longer be at the Westgate Leisure Centre, Chichester. Pic Steve Robards SR2102095 SUS-211002-100555001

The centre will relocate to a new purpose-built vaccination centre in Northgate car park, where staff will be ready to vaccinate people with booked appointments, as well as walk ins, from 8.30am.

Vaccinations will continue at Westgate Leisure until 3pm on Friday, September 24 before the big move.

Anyone who has an appointment booked at Westgate Leisure on or after Saturday, September 25 will be contacted by text message and email and informed about the change of location for their vaccination. The date and time of the appointment should remain the same.

Walk in vaccinations for all adults, as well as 16 and 17 year olds, are also available at the new Northgate vaccination centre.

The COVID-19 testing site will continue to be located in Northgate car park which will still retain plenty of its pay-and-display parking spaces.

Westgate vaccination centre is one of five large vaccination centres opened by Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust earlier this year, delivering up to 1,000 vaccinations a day during peak demand.

Since opening in February, the centre has been staffed by 200 SCFT colleagues, with support from more than 220 volunteers, every day since then. To date, the team has delivered over 120,000 first and second dose vaccinations at the centre.

Siobhan Melia, chief executive of Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust, said: “I’m so proud of the part that SCFT is playing in the vaccination programme across Sussex. I know that our amazing team of staff and volunteers will continue to offer the same great service to residents from Chichester, and beyond, in our new home at Northgate.

“I want to thank everyone who has supported our vaccination efforts in Chichester, including those working behind the scenes, for making the move from Westgate to Northgate as smooth as possible. I would also like to extend our thanks to Chichester District Council and Everyone Active for hosting our vaccination centre at Westgate Leisure Centre for the last seven months.

“Even though we’ve moved, all booked appointments remain valid and it’s really important that if you have one, you still attend for your first or second jab.”

Councillor Eileen Lintill, leader of Chichester District Council, said: “We are really pleased to continue being able to support the national vaccination effort and ensure that people in and around Chichester can access a centrally located vaccination centre in the city. The site at Northgate is well located in the car park, and I would encourage everyone to attend their appointments and get their vaccinations as we head into winter.

The Northgate vaccination centre will be open from 8.30am to 7pm each day.