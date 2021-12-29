Residents are being asked to do it as soon as possible to protect themselves, their families and the NHS as the Covid-19 variant continues to spread across the area.

Vaccination appointments at Sidlesham have now been made available on the national booking system but so far a limited number of local residents have taken the opportunity to protect themselves against the Omicron variant.

Locally, the number of people infected with Omicron is increasing and this is expected to continue over the coming weeks. All adults are able to get their jab once they reach three months from the date of their second vaccine.

Picture: Unsplash

People living in the Chichester city area can also book vaccination appointments at the Northgate vaccination centre, Kamsons Pharmacy in Eastgate Square, and Pharmacy Link in East Wittering.

Amy Galea, the senior responsible officer for the Vaccination Programme in Sussex, said: “It is so important that people across Chichester get the potentially life-saving protection they need at this crucial time.

"We know the rates of Omicron are increasing all the time and the booster is the best protection for yourself and others. The local vaccination service in Sidlesham has lots of appointments available and the staff and volunteers and ready and waiting so we urge anyone who hasn’t already had their booster to not delay in coming forward and booking their vaccination.”