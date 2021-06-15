Covid 19: Selsey holiday park closes kitchens 'due to team isolation'

The Selsey holiday park has told guests and home owners that Smokey’s Ocean Bar, Smuggler’s Restaurant, Café Lido and the Lido Café 'will not be able to operate for food'.

The resort's social media notice added: "Due to team isolation mandates of around 10 days, we have had to close our kitchens.

"Bar sales are still open.

The Bunn Leisure team said it is 'working on a solution'. Photo: Google Street View

"Papa John’s Pizza, The Fish & Chip Shop and Millie's Cookies are also still open along with our fully stocked Super Markets.

"We are working on a solution and apologise for any inconvenience this may cause you in this unavoidable situation."