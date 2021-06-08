Covid rates: Cases remain low in Chichester district
While some areas of the country are experiencing a surge in Covid cases, figures in Chichester remain low.
At 10 cases, the district saw a 0.3 per cent rise for the seven days to June 2.
The rate per 100,000 is just 8.3 – the lowest in West Sussex.
This comes as it was revealed only two per cent of over 50s in Chichester had not yet taken up the offer of a Covid jab.
On June 3, in West Sussex as a whole, 555,817 people had at least one dose of a Covid vaccination which was 72,6 per cent of the estimated population aged 16 plus.
Today (June 8) it was announced that those between 25 and 29 can now be vaccinated – although for now, those under 40 are unable to book a jab in Chichester.