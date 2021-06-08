Covid rates: Cases remain low in Chichester district

At 10 cases, the district saw a 0.3 per cent rise for the seven days to June 2.

The rate per 100,000 is just 8.3 – the lowest in West Sussex.

This comes as it was revealed only two per cent of over 50s in Chichester had not yet taken up the offer of a Covid jab.

Covid testing in Portsmouth (Photo by Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images)