Despite more than 77 per cent of the UK’s adult population now being vaccinated against coronavirus, the roll-out is still in the early stages for under-18s.

While Covid symptoms in children are largely asymptomatic or mild, vaccination opened for those aged 16 and 17 three weeks ago.

The USA and countries in the EU including France, Spain and Italy are currently offering the jabs to over 12s, but the UK is proving more hesitant.

Vaccinations are currently only being offered to children aged 12 to 15 who are at higher risk from coronavirus or who live with someone who has a suppressed immune system.

Across England, more than half a million under-18s have now been vaccinated against coronavirus, representing 14 per cent of the 12-17 population.

In the South East, 94,515 have received their first dose and, in Chichester, 1,140 have been vaccinated.

Population figures are mid-year estimates from the Office for National Statistics so may not be exact.

Here we reveal which neighbourhoods in Chichester have the greatest number of under 18s vaccinated against coronavirus as children prepare to return to school.

In Southbourne, Bosham and Thorney, 98 under 18s have received their first vaccine. This represents 20 per cent of the 12-17 population.

In Westbourne and Funtington, 97 under 18s have received their first vaccine. This represents 20 per cent of the 12-17 population.

In Stockbridge and Fishbourne, 101 under 18s have received their first vaccine. This represents 19 per cent of the 12-17 population.

In Milland and South Harting, 76 under 18s have received their first vaccine. This represents 18 per cent of the 12-17 population.