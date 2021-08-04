Midhurst Pharmacy delivers more than 40,000 jabs - Chichester MP hails 'fantastic achievement'

The Chichester MP visited the team last week to thank their team of volunteers for all their work on the vaccine roll-out.

It comes after the pharmacy celebrated six months as a vaccine centre, based at Midhurst Memorial Hall. In that time, they have given 42,000 doses to people across the area.

Mrs Keegan described this as a 'fantastic achievement', adding: "I was hugely impressed by the sheer volume of vaccines delivered at the pharmacy."

During her visit, MP Gillian Keegan (left) was shown around by the pharmacy owner Raj Rohilla (second left)

During her visit, the MP was shown around by the pharmacy owner Raj Rohilla. He spoke to her about how he, and his team, are now focusing on encouraging younger members within the community to come forward, and offering walk-in appointments.

It comes after Mr Rohilla said last month that he was hoping to find out why a large proportion of the 'younger cohort' are 'not presenting to be vaccinated'. Read more here"Raj and his brilliant team continue to do exceptional work to vaccinate local people," she added.

"What we now need is for anyone who is yet to get the vaccine to come forward, if not to protect themselves then to protect others in the community.”

During the visit, Raj raised concerns over the NHS central booking system with some people 'not noticing the confirmation button'. This is an issue Mrs Keegan highlighted to NHS leaders the following day, and who agreed to look into the issue further.

Raj said: “All of us at Midhurst Pharmacy are very grateful that Gillian came to see us and for all her ongoing support, and especially for taking such swift action regarding some of the issues we raised.