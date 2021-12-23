NHS sets out plans to vaccinate thousands of local residents in the next two weeks

Chichester residents are set to vaccinate in the upcoming weeks.

Vaccination teams across Sussex are working around the clock to deliver vital protection to as many people as possible in the build up to Christmas and are working hard to accelerate the vaccination programme to offer boosters to all eligible adults by the end of the year.

This means that if you are yet to have any COVID-19 vaccinations you can come forward now, adults can receive a second jab at eight weeks from their first, and you can have your booster at three months from your second vaccine.

Last weekend, December 18 and 19, was a record breaker for the programme, with more than 55,000 vaccinations delivered in venues across Sussex in vaccination centres, GP surgeries, pharmacies, and community settings like churches and football clubs.

In the Chichester District, more than 220,000 vaccinations have been given in total across the programme, including first, second and booster vaccines. More than 60,000 people have received their booster vaccination.

The best way to get your vaccination is by booking an appointment on the National Booking Service – www.nhs.uk/covid-vaccination or by calling 119 to arrange your appointment. Lots of appointments are now available and new appointments are being added every day so please keep trying if you can’t see a service local to you.

Walk in sessions are being confirmed on the Sussex Health and Care Partnership website – check the latest dates and locations.

In the Chichester District, vaccination services are available at:

· Northgate vaccination centre in Chichester – appointment only, book via national booking system www.nhs.uk/covid-vaccination or call 119.

· GP vaccination services – these services are led by local GP practices or teams on their behalf. Please do not call your GP practice; they will contact you directly. Vaccination services at taking place at:

o Sidlesham Football Club

o Pulborough Medical Centre

o Loxwood Surgery

o Riverbank Medical Centre

o Petworth Surgery

· Pharmacy – vaccination services are taking place in many pharmacies in Chichester and the surrounding area – book via national booking system www.nhs.uk/covid-vaccination or call 119.

o Kamsons Pharmacy, Eastgate Square, PO19 1JL – book via the national booking website or calling 119

o Pharmacy Link, New Parade, East Wittering, PO20 8EA – book via the national booking website or calling 119

o Midhurst Pharmacy, Whithorne House, North Street, GU29 9DH – Book via the national booking website or by calling 119

A spokesperson from the Sussex COVID-19 Vaccination Programme said: “It has been a colossal effort to get as many people vaccinated as possible before the end of year and our teams are doing an amazing job to help get people protected and this work is ongoing. Last week in Sussex, we delivered 151,000 vaccinations and we aim to increase this number even further this week.

“The build-up to Christmas is a busy time of year for everyone and we’re grateful to those who have made the time to get themselves a booster before the end of the year.

“There are lots of available appointments on the booking system, so don’t delay. It is vital that as many people as possible have their booster to protect themselves and their loved ones against rising cases of the new variant. It is also never too late if you are yet to have your first or second vaccine; please take the time to make sure you are protected.”

More than 50,000 people are booked in for appointments in the coming week and the number of appointments available for local people across Sussex has been significantly increased, with more appointments being added to the system every day.