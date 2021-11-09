NHS staff covid-19 vaccination figures for Chichester and Bognor published

The Covid jab is to be compulsory for frontline NHS staff in England, the Government announced today (November 9) (Picture: Getty Images) SUS-210911-163620001

The Covid jab is to be compulsory for frontline NHS staff in England, the Government announced today (November 9).

The NHS publishes regional figures on the number of NHS staff who have had the vaccine so far.

Sussex Partnership NHS Trust, which has locations in both Chichester and Bognor Regis, has 6,657 (93.4 per cent) of its NHS workers receive their first dose of the vaccine as of October 31.

6,442 (90.4 per cent) workers have received both their doses which means that 215 workers who have had the first jab have not yet had their second.

Out of the 7,125 workers in the Sussex Partnership NHS Trust only 468 have yet to receive any form of vaccination.

In the South East 197,187 NHS Staff have received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccination out of the 207,791 staff.

Meanwhile 192,154 have received both their doses of the vaccine leaving 10,604 members of staff not receiving any form of vaccination.