Number of booster jabs received in the Chichester District revealed

The number of people who have recieved their booster jab in the Chichester District has been revealed

Individuals are eligible for a booster dose if they were vaccinated in Phase 1 of the COVID-19 vaccination programme and received their 2nd dose at least six months ago.

The individuals include: residents of older adult care homes, frontline health and social care workers, all adults aged 50 and over, all adults aged 16-49 with underlying health conditions that put them at higher risk of severe COVID-19, adult carers, and adult household contacts of immunosuppressed individuals.

People who have severely weakened immune systems will be eligible for a third primary jab which differs from the booster.

Between the period of December 8, 2020 to November 21, 2021, 37 per cent, 37,688, of people aged between 16 and 49 in the Chichester District, who are eligible for a booster or a third jab have received it.

63,703 people aged between 16 to 49 and who are eligible, have not yet received their booster jab.

Meanwhile, 56 per cent of Chichester District residents aged 50 and over, 33,999, have received their booster or third jab.

26,179 of people aged 50 and over have not yet received their booster of third jab.

Overall the Chichester District ranks in sixth in the South East in terms of percentage of 16 to 49 year olds receiving their booster and fourteenth in terms of 50 year old plus receiving their dosage.