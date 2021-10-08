Power issues persist at Chichester vaccination site

The NHS Trust responsible for the site, in Northgate car park, cited power issues as the reason it had taken the 'difficult decision' to close yesterday (Thursday, October 7) but said it had hoped to be open by 10.30am today.

Problems appear to have persisted today and the centre will not open for another 'couple of hours', a spokesperson has said.

In a statement on social media today, Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust said: "We're still experiencing problems at our Chichester Vaccination Centre in Northgate and will not be able to open for another couple of hours.

Stock picture by Getty Images

"We're contacting people with booked appointments to let them know. Thanks for your understanding."