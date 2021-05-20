Chichester during first lockdown. Pic Steve Robards SR2003258 SUS-200326-114403001

The Chichester areas where Covid is almost gone as Indian variant concerns grow

The vaccine roll out is in full swing and lockdown has been gradually lifting in Chichester and across England as cases and deaths dwindle.

By Sam Morton
Thursday, 20th May 2021, 7:45 pm
Updated Thursday, 20th May 2021, 8:03 pm

But with the so-called Indian variant becoming a cause of concern for the Government with infections identified across the UK, there are fears the roadmap out of lockdown could be threatened.

The latest figures show two out of 14 neighbourhoods still saw a drop in infections in the latest seven-day period, the second week of May.

Now with gyms, bars and restaurants opened up to customers again, we reveal which neighbourhoods have seen the lowest rate of cases per 100,000 people between May 7 and 14.

1. Stockbridge & Fishbourne

Stockbridge and Fishbourne recorded an infection rate of 0-2 from May 7 to 14.

2. Tangmere, Mundham & Hunston

Tangmere, Mundham & Hunston recorded an infection rate of 0-2 from May 7 to 14.

3. Fernhurst & Northchapel

Fernhurst and Northchapel recorded an infection rate of 0-2 from May 7 to 14.

4. Dean, Lavant & Summersdale

Dean, Lavant & Summersdale recorded an infection rate of 0-2 from May 7 to 14.

