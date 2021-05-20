But with the so-called Indian variant becoming a cause of concern for the Government with infections identified across the UK, there are fears the roadmap out of lockdown could be threatened.

The latest figures show two out of 14 neighbourhoods still saw a drop in infections in the latest seven-day period, the second week of May.

Now with gyms, bars and restaurants opened up to customers again, we reveal which neighbourhoods have seen the lowest rate of cases per 100,000 people between May 7 and 14.

1. Stockbridge & Fishbourne Stockbridge and Fishbourne recorded an infection rate of 0-2 from May 7 to 14.

2. Tangmere, Mundham & Hunston Tangmere, Mundham & Hunston recorded an infection rate of 0-2 from May 7 to 14.

3. Fernhurst & Northchapel Fernhurst and Northchapel recorded an infection rate of 0-2 from May 7 to 14.

4. Dean, Lavant & Summersdale Dean, Lavant & Summersdale recorded an infection rate of 0-2 from May 7 to 14.