This is how many positive Covid-19 cases there are in the Chichester district

A total of 6,245 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Chichester when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on July 19 (Monday), up from 6,031 on Friday.

The rate of infection in Chichester now stands at 5,156 cases per 100,000 people, far lower than the England average of 8,474.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 141,106 over the period, to 5,473,477.

However, there were no new coronavirus deaths recorded over the weekend in Chichester.

The dashboard shows 246 people had died in the area by July 19 (Monday) – which was unchanged from Friday.

It means there have been no deaths in the past week, which is the same as the previous week.

They were among 17,371 deaths recorded across the South East.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Chichester.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

Figures reported on a Monday are likely to be lower than as a result of a lag in reporting deaths over the weekend.

The figures also show that more than two-thirds of people in Chichester have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 76,567 people had received both jabs by July 18 (Sunday) – 70 per cent of those aged 18 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.