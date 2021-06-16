Vaccinations for over 21s now available at extended Chichester vaccination centre

People aged 21 and over are now eligible to book their Covid-19 jab, from this morning (Wednesday, June 16).

The vaccine centre in Chichester run by Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust, has been open since February 18 and, to date, has delivered 'close to 100,000' jabs.

In line with vaccination centres across the country, it was initially supplied with the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine to offer people their jab as quickly as possible across the local community.

The vaccine centre in Chichester, run by Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust, has been open since February 18 and, to date, has delivered 'close to 100,000' jabs. Photo: Getty Images

Following national guidance, people under the age of 40 should be offered an alternative vaccine to the Oxford AstraZeneca.

The Westgate Vaccination Centre has been extended and is now able to offer both Pfizer and Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine.

Sharon Bayliss, Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust's (SCFT) lead for the Westgate centre, said 'all the team are delighted' to be able to now offer the Pfizer vaccine.

She added: "We are so proud of the part that we are playing in the wider Sussex vaccination programme and have so far administered nearly 100,000 vaccines from this site.

“I want to pay tribute to all the team at Westgate for everything they have done to be able to offer this second vaccine in addition to Astra Zeneca.

"We look forward to welcoming those who are under 40 to receive their vaccinations.”

The first vaccinations with the Pfizer vaccine are taking place today.

People aged 21 and over can book their jab through the national booking system – either online or by calling 119.

The NHS is calling for everyone who is yet to have their vaccine to book it 'as quickly as possible'.

A spokesperson added: "Booking via the national booking system will show you all available appointments in your local area with the vaccine recommended for you.

"If you can’t see any local appointments, the NHS encourages people to keep trying as more appointments are being added constantly in line with vaccine supply."