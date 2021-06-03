There are still fears the roadmap out of lockdown could be threatened by the Delta variant though.

The latest figures show one out of 14 neighbourhoods saw a rise in infections in the latest seven-day period, the fourth week of May.

One neighbourhood still saw a drop in infections.

Now as the country prepares to ‘unlock’ on June 21, we reveal which neighbourhoods have seen the lowest rate of cases per 100,000 people between May 21 and May 28.

1. Stockbridge and Fishbourne Stockbridge and Fishbourne recorded an infection rate of 0-2 from May 21 to May 28 Buy photo

2. Tangmere, Mundham and Hunston Tangmere, Mundham & Hunston recorded an infection rate of 0-2 from May 21 to May 28 Buy photo

3. Fernhurst and Northchapel Fernhurst and Northchapel recorded an infection rate of 0-2 from May 21 to May 28. Buy photo

4. Dean, Lavant and Summersdale Dean, Lavant & Summersdale recorded an infection rate of 0-2 from May 21 to May 28. Buy photo