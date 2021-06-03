Chichester during lockdown. Photo: Steve Robards SR2003258 SUS-200326-114403001

Will England fully reopen on June 21? Here are the Chichester areas where Covid is almost gone as the unlocking date nears

The vaccine roll out is in full swing and lockdown has been gradually lifting in Chichester and across England as cases and deaths dwindle.

By Sam Morton
Thursday, 3rd June 2021, 3:42 pm

There are still fears the roadmap out of lockdown could be threatened by the Delta variant though.

The latest figures show one out of 14 neighbourhoods saw a rise in infections in the latest seven-day period, the fourth week of May.

One neighbourhood still saw a drop in infections.

Now as the country prepares to ‘unlock’ on June 21, we reveal which neighbourhoods have seen the lowest rate of cases per 100,000 people between May 21 and May 28.

1. Stockbridge and Fishbourne

Stockbridge and Fishbourne recorded an infection rate of 0-2 from May 21 to May 28

2. Tangmere, Mundham and Hunston

Tangmere, Mundham & Hunston recorded an infection rate of 0-2 from May 21 to May 28

3. Fernhurst and Northchapel

Fernhurst and Northchapel recorded an infection rate of 0-2 from May 21 to May 28.

4. Dean, Lavant and Summersdale

Dean, Lavant & Summersdale recorded an infection rate of 0-2 from May 21 to May 28.

