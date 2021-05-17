Dementia Support centre reopens in Tangmere for first time this year

Following the easing of restrictions, Sage House has been permitted to reopen on Dementia Week, which runs from May 17 to May 23.

'After a year of patience', Dementia Support's 'first of its kind hub' has adapted its virtual offering and welcomed back customers 'to the delight' of staff, carers and those living with dementia.

A spokesperson said: "There will be a selection of fun, dementia-friendly activities run daily for people attend, including chatter tables, art sessions, bingo, and reminiscence sessions.

"There is a small cost associated, but carers get to join in for free."

Amy Gracie, the activities coordinator for Sage House, said: "I’m excited to start running activity sessions with people coming in, building on our virtual offering, and to get the atmosphere back at Sage House with our customers enjoying themselves."

Daisy’s Café has also started serving a selection of homemade meals and treats again.

The dementia-friendly café allows customers can sit, relax, and enjoy being with family and friends indoors again, 'without having to worry about the Great British weather'.

The spokesperson added: "Dementia Support offer health and wellbeing services at Sage House. You can book into one of their rooms to enjoy massage, reiki and reflexology performed by a local, trained therapist.

"Or maybe take advantage of their purpose-built accessible bathroom to bring back a relaxing bath to those who can no longer at home.

"At the moment the staff at Sage House are unable to assist with bathing, but if you are looking for a safe place to bathe a loved one, you are welcome to book into use the room."

Martha Pusey, head of Sage House, said the charity connects with people, their emotions and feelings – 'the good and the bad' – to 'show warmth, love, care and compassion'.

"Connecting with a person to show that you understand them now in this moment," she said. "It has been a long year and although we have been keeping in contact via our online activities, we could not be more excited to see our customers come back through the door."

If you would like more information or are interested in attending Sage House for activities, health and wellbeing services, or booking a table at Daisy’s Café, please call 01243 888691