More support for people experiencing cancer as charity plans to open new centre in Chichester

The Chichester-based charity supports people with cancer, and those who care for them, in West Sussex and Hampshire.

Currently based in Tavern House in Basin Road, CancerWise will be relocating to offer its services in a new centre in Dukes Court in January 2022.

The move will allow the charity to meet safeguarding requirements for Covid-19, as well as broaden its services; the new bright and airy premises will provide greater space and facilities and allow the expansion of counselling to those aged below 18.

Richard Meredith, chairman of the trustees at CancerWise said: “We are very grateful to be opening the doors to our new centre and I would like to thank the community for their continued support throughout the challenges of the pandemic.

"The support of communities for charities is imperative.

"I would also like to thank all those involved with CancerWise who have worked so hard over the last 18 months”.

CancerWise has continued to offer support remotely throughout the pandemic, providing a wide range of services such as counselling, aromatherapy massage, Reiki and reflexology.

There are also regular talks on cancer-related subjects, support groups, activity groups, a book and lunch club and gentle exercise classes.

Alongside the opening of the new centre, CancerWise will also be launching a new ‘sponsor a day’ campaign which — at a cost of £300 per day — allows the centre to provide dedicated support to those in need, especially vital to the charity after having to deal with challenges posed by the pandemic.

CancerWise is appealing to local companies, individuals and establishments to sponsor a day at its centre, in return for a variety of PR and promotional ‘thank yous’.

Emma Neno, fundraising manager at CancerWise said: “By sponsoring a day at our centre, each £300 donation to CancerWise will mean that you will be making a positive contribution to our clients’ health and wellbeing through and beyond cancer.

"We’ve built relationships that rely on us to provide therapies, so with your help we can continue to support our clients, their families and wider support network.”