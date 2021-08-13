New Covid-19 testing site opens in Bognor Regis

Testing at the site will only be available to those who are showing symptoms of the virus, which include a new, continuous cough, a high temperature, or a loss or change to one’s sense of smell or taste.

Free, twice-weekly testing is already available to everyone in England without symptoms. Continuing to test, government officials have said will be critical to control the virus as society reopens, including the spread of variants.

Anyone experiencing one or more of the symptoms above should book a test by calling 119, or by visitng nhs.uk/coronavirus.

Covid-19

The new site is situated so it is easily accessible without a car. Members of the public who are being tested will be required to follow public health measures, including social distancing, not travelling by taxi or public transport, practicing good personal hygiene and wearing a face covering throughout.

Testing at the site begins today (August 13) and appointments will be available each day.

Anyone who test positive for the virus in England will be contacted by NHS Test and Trace to help them trace their contacts. This will help identify who they may have been in close contact with, protecting others from further transmission.

Health Minister Lord Bethell said: “We have built the largest network of diagnostic testing facilities in British history to ensure that everyone can get tested for covid-19 regularly. As a result, the UK is now a testing juggernaut, performing more tests than any comparable European country, which is helping to break chains of transmission, save lives and detect variants of concern.

“New walk-in sites like this one make it even easier to get a test no matter where you live. If you have symptoms of COVID-19, I urge you to book a test today and follow the advice of NHS Test and Trace if you are contacted, to protect others and stop the spread of the virus.”

Jenny Harries, CEO of UK Health Security Agency, added: “This new walk-through site is part of our ongoing work to expand our testing offer, making it easier for people with symptoms to get a test. If you have developed a new continuous cough, a high temperature or a loss or change in sense of smell or taste, please book a test and follow the advice of NHS Test and Trace if you are contacted.

“Anyone without symptoms, should continue to take advantage of free, twice-weekly rapid COVID-19 tests through their place of work, education or through our universal offer scheme.