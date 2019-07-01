Plea for better cancer services in Chichester

Calls for crucial cancer services to be introduced in West Sussex were heard in the House of Commons on Wednesday (June 26).

Chichester MP Gillian Keegan asked the Prime Minister on Wednesday about ensuring people have access to the same cancer services across England.

Gillian has been campaigning to get St Richard's equipped with a linac machine that is used to administer radiotherapy treatment. The MP highlighted the prevalence of the cancer and how often the treatment is required.

She said: "One in two people in the UK now develops cancers at some point in their lifetime and around 60 per cent of them will require radiotherapy as part of their treatment.

"In West Sussex we do not have a single Linacs machine, meaning that my constituents travel long distances everyday for treatment. That is not only costly but, of course, gruelling for people who are feeling so unwell.

"Will the Prime Minister outline what steps the government are taking to ensure that my constituents have the same access to medical care as other in adjacent counties?"

Gillian has been working on getting this crucial cancer treatment at St Richard’s since entering Parliament. As part of this Gillian has co-founded the All Party Parliamentary Group for Radiotherapy and sits as the groups vice-chair.

The group launched its manifesto in July last year and is now embarking on a report taking evidence from industry professionals across all sectors.

