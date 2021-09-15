One of Heather's sons, Lewis, has announced his mother's death on her Instagram page today (Wednesday, September 15).

"After a long battle with cancer, mum went in the most peaceful and perfect way last night," he wrote in a moving tribute.

"Mum inspired so many people and will do for years to come, she always put others first and ALWAYS stayed positive which kept the whole family going.

In 2018, ITV show This Morning paid for Heather and her husband, Daniel's wedding ceremony at St Peter’s Church in Selsey

"On behalf of mum she was so grateful of the support everyone gave us the past year as it kept her positive. After suffering for so long she deserves a rest. Sleep tight mum."

Heather had been told she had months left to live after being diagnosed with inflammatory, breast cancer. The mum-of-two held her own wake ‘to say goodbye’ to loved ones. Read more hereThis Morning presenter Alison Hammond, who surprised Heather with a doorstep visit ahead of her 41st birthday, has also paid tribute.

She wrote: "God bless Heather on her next journey now. I'm so honoured to have met her. RIP Heather."

Heather had been documenting her journey on social media and encouraged people to 'check yourself' adding: "If you know within your body, that there is something wrong, don't let the doctors tell you otherwise."

The Selsey community raised thousands of pounds for the family in the last year, which went towards Heather's bucket list.