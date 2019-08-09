St Richard's Hospital extension plan given the go ahead

An application to build an additional MRI suite to help staff cope with extra demand at St Richard's Hospital has been approved.

St Richards Hospital, based in Spitalfield Lane, Chichester, applied to refurbish its existing imaging department and provide a new build extension, 'which will accommodate an additional MRI suite' (CC/19/00872/FUL), following a 'national increase in screening programmes'. Read more here

This design and access statement, produced by Ryder Architecture on behalf of Western Sussex Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said the expanded MRI unit would integrate a new MRI suite with the existing facility. It also said it will allow the hospital to replace 'outdated/broken equipment' and 'reduce the time when the service is unavailable due to planned maintenance'.

After Chichester City Council offered no objection, the district council permitted the application.

Read the full plans here.

