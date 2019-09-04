St Richard’s team to take on Surrey Hills Challenge for cardiac unit

A five strong team of colleagues from St Richard’s Hospital are set to walk the Surrey Hills Challenge to raise funds for crucial new equipment.

Catherine Golding is a staff nurse on the hospital’s Acute Cardiac Unit. Along with her four colleagues - ward sister Nadia, staff nurses Molly and Abby, and ward clerk Sarah - she will be taking on the 42km walking marathon on September 22 in the hopes of raising £2,500 for new cardiac telemetry monitors.

Ward sister Nadia with a patient who has benefitted from being on a telemetry monitor, which they are holding between them

The walk starts in the village of Witley and follows the Greensand Way, finishing at Denbies wine estate in Dorking. Here there will be entertainment and refreshments until 7pm.

Catherine said: “We care very much about our patients’ comfort and so if we raise enough money we would also like to get some new special chairs for our heart failure patients so they can rest easy while they recieve their treatment - some of them are unable to lie comfortably in a bed. We also need a new ECG machine if we raise enough - we really hope people will find it within their hearts to donate for our patients.”

The team will have a collection tin on the day. Alternatively, visit their JustGiving page at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/acute-cardiac-unit-st-richards-hospital.