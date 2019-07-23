St Wilfrid's Hospice £16m home opens in Bosham

The soft opening of St Wilfrid’s brand new £16.2 million home on Walton Lane, Bosham took place this month.

The new Hospice opened to new patients Monday July 8 with many enhanced facilities;

• Welcoming and calming family areas enable family and friends to make the most of every moment with their loved one, staying over if they wish. Two of these rooms will be larger still, to enable families with children to stay overnight.

• An expanded Living Well Centre offering a greater variety of therapeutic and social activities to boost wellbeing and enable visitors to live more independently for longer.

• A chapel and prayer room for personal reflection with a publicly available volunteer-run café for visitors to enjoy coming soon.

David Carson, who was a teacher for over 30 years in the Portsmouth area was proud to be the first patient to arrive: “It’s so light and spacious – you can see the simplicity and efficiency of the design is going to allow the dedicated team to deliver their exemplary care easier”.

Alison Moorey, chief executive said: “Your new Hospice continues the feeling of being a home from home for patients, families and visitors alike. St Wilfrid’s is all about tailored care filled with love and compassion.

"We rely on the support of the community for our work to continue each and every year. Please consider a regular donation to St Wilfrid’s to help ensure our care is there for people when they need it for many more years to come.”

You can now sign up for a tour of the exciting new purpose built building and find out all about the incredible work that St Wilfrid’s does to support people living with terminal or life limiting illness.

During your visit you will be able to meet staff, ask questions and get advice about the care and support they can offer.

Free tickets can be booked online at www.stwh.co.uk/opentours with dates available running from 20 August to 8 September 2019.