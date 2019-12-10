The Birdham woman helping others through the menopause

The menopause is still seen as a taboo subject, talked about in hushed tones but Lynn Jackson wants to change that.

“I see the menopause as a portal to power and want to overturn the way society looks and talks about it,” she says.

“I find the debate about whether to take HRT or do nothing quite frustrating, as there are so many alternatives out there for women if they want them.”

Lynn, from Birdham, is a classically trained healer, she worked in Bali for a number of years and has combined the teaching she found there with more classical methods.

“I want to help women with the symptoms so they can manage them,” she says.

“I do monthly meet ups where women can come have a cup of tea and chat in a group, Menopause Mondays and retreats.

“I have taken retreats back to their roots it used to be you leave your ordinary life behind and take on personal private contemplation, and that is what I do with a bespoke retreat plan, ensuite room and a private chef.

“It is impressive and they get to reflect.”

Lynn’s own journey started eight years ago, when she found out she had a fibroid.

“It made me look as if I was six month pregnant,” explains Lynn.

“I tried holistic methods but nothing worked. I went to the hospital and they cut off the blood supply to it. It was the size of a melon and this shrunk it. But then I started getting symptoms of really extreme cystitis and I went to the doctor and lo and behold the fibroid had come back.

“I went to a gynaecologist at King’s College London and they said about a hysterotomy, but I was a single mum to two children with a business I couldn’t take four months off.”

Lynn was told the only way to stop it was to go into the menopause that would starve the fibroid of monthly blood and it would shrink.

“I researched to find energy techniques to stop my period and it worked. I managed to put off the operation for a month, and the first month I had mild spotting and then the second month I have nothing at all.

“Some women have the symptoms of menopause for a decade I managed to go through it in four months. It worked for me and I wanted to be able to share that with others.”

And so Hot Stuff was formed.

Lynn offers a complimentary consultation to experience a ‘taster session’ of her energy work and discuss the ways in which you might work together.

For more information, visit lynnjackson.co.uk



