Trolley service is back in action at Bognor Regis War Memorial Hospital

Selling sweet, toiletries and easy-to-forget necessities like combs and chewing gum, the hospital trolley has been out of action throughout the pandemic, in order to keep patients as safe as possible from Covid-19.

Last week, though, the trolley made it’s return serving Bognor Regis War Memorial Hospital’s two wards throughout the afternoons.

The service, provided by The Friends of Bognor Hospital, was ‘well-received’ by visitors, patients and staff and volunteers hope to revive the hospital’s tea bar and shop soon.

June and Mick Lawrence, the super-powered team behind the trolley. Photo: Friends of Bognor Hospital

“It goes on the wards at two o’clock and, on Friday (September 10) we actually made double figures, which is very good,” said Brian Knight, MBE, the chairman of the Friends of Bognor Hospital.