Walker battles stormy weather for three-day trek from Brighton and Hove Albion to Portsmouth Football Club for Cancer Research UK

Supporters across West Sussex turned out for a charity walk from Brighton and Hove Albion to Portsmouth Football Club.

Tim Austin, quality lead at Season Electronics in Havant, walked more than 60 miles over three days to raise money for Cancer Research UK.

Tim Austin in his flip flops at Chichester Cross

He started at the Amex stadium in Falmer on Thursday and walked the first leg to the Burlington Hotel in Worthing.

The weather was not kind, leaving him, soaked, and Tim had to struggle against strong winds as he walking along the seafront.

He said: “It was like walking into a brick wall.”

Friday was the longest day, taking Tim from Worthing to The Woolpack in Fishbourne, a distance of more than 22 miles.

Tim said this was the most challenging stretch and due to torrential rain, his trainers were saturated and the insoles started to disintegrate, meaning he had to complete three-quarters of the second leg in flip flops.

Luckily, the weather on Saturday was better and Tim was jollied along by a number of walkers, who accompanied him on the last section.

Tim, who lives in Portsmouth, was sponsored by Season Electronics, the Burlington Hotel in Worthing and The Woolpack in Fishbourne.

So far, more than, £2,000 has been raised. Visit fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/brighton-fc-to-portsmouth-fc-cancer-walk to make a donation.