Where you can find mental health information and support in Sussex
Here is a list of places you can seek information and support if you are worried about mental health.
Sussex CAMHS
www.sussexcamhs.nhs.ukA host of online support information for children, young people, parents and carers and professionals about how to manage mental health in children.
Young Minds
https://youngminds.org.uk/The UK’s leading charity fighting for children and young people’s mental health.
e-wellbeing
www.e-wellbeing.co.ukA digital wellbeing service for young people, run by YMCA DownsLink Group, to access the right support and information around their emotional health and wellbeing.
Place 2 Be
www.place2be.org.ukA national charity website which provides information and support to schools in the UK
Papyrus
https://www.papyrus-uk.org/Prevention of young people’s suicide in the UK. this has three different sections titled ‘I’m Thinking About Suicide’, ‘I’m Worried About Someone’ and ‘I’m a Professional’
Hopeline
A confidential support and advice service for children and young people under the age of 35 who are experiencing thoughts of suicide and anyone concerned that a young person could be thinking about suicide.
Staying Alive app
You can download it for free on Android and iOS.
The Stay Alive app is a pocket suicide prevention resource, full of information which we hope will help you stay safe. You might find it useful if you are having thoughts of suicide or if you are concerned about someone else who may be considering suicide.
Well Mind
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.bluestepsolutions.wellmind&hl=en_GBWellMind is a free NHS mental health and wellbeing app designed to help with stress, anxiety and depression. The app includes advice, tips and tools to improve mental health and boost wellbeing.
Preventing Suicide in Sussex
www.preventingsuicideinsussex.orgAdvice for people who may be at risk of suicide, and for concerned family and friends
MindTools
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.moodtools.moodtools&hl=en_GBMoodTools is designed to help combat depression and alleviate negative moods.
Calm Zone
https://www.thecalmzone.net/The Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) is leading a movement against suicide
Health Talk
https://healthtalk.org/depression-and-low-mood/overviewFind out about the experience of depression and low mood in young people by seeing and hearing young people share their personal stories on film
Harmless
www.harmless.org.ukHarmless is an organisation who works to address and overcome issues related to self-harm and suicide.
Samaritans
Step by Step is a Samaritans service that provides practical support to schools and organisations working with young people so that they are better prepared to cope with issues relating to mental health.
They can be contacted 24/7 either by email: [email protected] or phone: 0808 168 2528, but remember Samaritans volunteers are always there to listen to anyone, without judgement and for free, by calling 116 123, emailing [email protected] or visiting www.samaritans.org You can follow Samaritans on social media on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.