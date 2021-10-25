26 pictures of Halloween fun in Chichester and Bognor Regis over the years

We look back a family events over the past 11 years to see how you have marked the occasion.
1.
Halloween at Hotham Park in Bognor Regis in October 2015. Pictures: Kate Shemilt ks1500553
Photo: Hilsea Portsmouth
2.
Halloween at Hotham Park in Bognor Regis in October 2015. Pictures: Kate Shemilt ks1500553
Photo: Hilsea Portsmouth
3.
Halloween at Hotham Park in Bognor Regis in October 2015. Pictures: Kate Shemilt ks1500553
Photo: Hilsea Portsmouth
4.
Halloween at Hotham Park in Bognor Regis in October 2015. Pictures: Kate Shemilt ks1500553
Photo: Hilsea Portsmouth