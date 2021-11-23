Organiser Lorraine West was extremely proud of the level of support they received. She said: “The event was fantastic and there were a lot of people down on the beach supporting us.” St John’s Ambulance volunteers went down to help and Bognor Regis Yacht Club provided hot showers afterwards.

Lorraine said the water was very cold but once you got in, it felt quite warm. Such was the success, the group was dubbed the Bognor Regis Sea Dippers and set up a Facebook page to seek more supporters for future dips.