Here are 28 pictures of Chichester Rotary Dragon Boat Race over the years
Did you take part in the Chichester Rotary Dragon Boat Race between 2016 and 2019? If so, see if you can spot you and your friends in our archive photographs of the event in those years.
Thursday, 1st July 2021, 2:09 pm
Charities, companies and other organisations come together to form teams to take on the annual dragon boat race.
The Chichester Rotary Dragon Boat Race is set to take place this year on Sunday, September 26.
