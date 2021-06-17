Supporters started out on the ten-mile route at midnight, after placing messages, poems and photos on the memories wall and enjoying a range of entertainment, including face painting, magic and a gentle warm-up session.

Walkers wound their way around the streets of Chichester, the Roman Walls and Bishop’s Palace Gardens. The route included a stop at Swanfield Chapel, where they could warm themselves up with a hot drink and light a candle in memory of a loved one.

Among those taking part were 70 men and 79 teams, and after finishing, everyone was rewarded with a light breakfast and a relaxing foot treatment from the hospice’s voluntary complementary therapists.

1. Pictures capturing the magic and the memories at the Moonlight Walk in June 2011 in aid of St Wilfrid's Hospice. Pictures: Louise Adams C111041 Buy photo

