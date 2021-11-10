University of Chichester 2011 graduation: A year with special significance

The poignancy of the Friday date – 11/11/11 – was not lost on the attendees, who honoured the two-minute silence to the traditional Last Post trumpet call. However, the mood remained celebratory before and after respects were paid, with the usual throwing of mortarboards and photos taken by family and friends.

Courtney Youngs, who received a 2.1 BA Hons degree in dance and performing arts, said it was an ‘amazing day’, and Jack Brooks, 21, who received a 2.1 BA Hons Degree in performing arts, said his highlight was ‘appreciating the time we’ve had with the lecturers, and enjoying what we’ve got out of it’.

A pioneer among contemporary British writers, Professor Jo Shapcott, pictured below, was given an honorary fellowship. She had been associated with the university for four years.

