Bridge event raises thousands for St Wilfrid’s

Cafés and restaurants around Chichester recently played host to more than 150 bridge players during a special day of competition and fundraising.

The Café Bridge event, organised by Chichester Bridge Club and Victor Lesk, welcomed 160 competitors from all over the South. The event has been sold out for months with many competitors waitlisted, and some pairs had to be disappointed on the day as all 160 entrants turned up.

After registering in the Assembly Rooms on the day, competitors went on to play 25 hands of bridge in at least five of the ten venues covering the event. The locations taking part in Café Bridge were Ask Italian, Pizza Express, Carluccio’s, Cloister’s Café, Little London Café, Bill’s, The Chantry, Wildwood, The Buttery, and Brasserie Blanc.

Scoring for this complex event was done by computer at the Assembly Rooms with the result for every hand played during the day arriving via smartphones.The competition was closely fought all day, and in all 1,000 hands of bridge were played over the ten venues.

The event was also a fundraising success as £2,600 was raised on behalf of St. Wilfrid’s Hospice. This came from the entry fees of the competitors, and a raffle which contributed £1,000.

David Telfer, partnered by Chris Jepson, won the tournament with a score of 72.34 per cent. Judy Hole and Janet Lilley took second place.