Citroen C5 X UK price announced as orders open for new flagship model

Citroen has announced that its new C5 X is now available to order, priced from £26,490.

The French brand says the all-new model offers the appeal of an SUV with the “elegance” of a saloon and the practicality of a traditional estate car.

Three trim levels along with petrol and plug-in hybrid options are available from launch.

The C5 X is larger than the C5 hatchback which it replaces, with an extra 6cm of rear legroom and a 545-litre boot. Continuing Citroen’s focus on comfort, all C5 X models come with the brand’s Advanced Comfort suspension and seats as standard and higher-specification models feature the first use of a new 12-inch media and navigation system.

Entry-level cars come with a 128bhp 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine while a 1.6-litre four-cylinder with 178bhp is also available.

The plug-in hybrid drivetrain uses the 1.6-litre engine along with an 81.2kW motor and 12.4kWh battery for a combined output of 222bhp and claimed all-electric range of 34 miles.

All versions of the C5 X come with an eight-speed automatic transmission as standard and all three drivetrain options are available on all trim levels.

The range starts at £26,490 for entry-level Sense Plus models which come with the Advance Comfort suspension and seats and feature 19-inch alloys, LED headlights, a 10-inch infotainment display with smartphone integration and 3D navigation, and a reversing camera.

Shine models cost from £27,990 and bring exterior embellishments, a different interior palette with part-leather upholstery, a heated steering wheel, interior ambient lighting, a new 12-inch touchscreen, wireless phone charging and radar controlled active safety braking.

Top-of-the-range Shine Plus models cost from £29,980, rising to £38,680 for the plug-in hybrid version. These bring electrically adjustable heated front seats, sound insulated tinted glass, powered tailgate, and 360-degree parking camera as well as a unique “hype black” interior design and full leather upholstery.