E5 petrol to E10 - your questions answered

The motoring experts at LeaseCar.uk have simplified what this change means for motorists and the environment along with what car owners can do if their car isn’t compatible with the new petrol grade standard.

A spokesperson from LeaseCar.uk said: “Drivers should be aware of this change and what it means, but sometimes we get given so much information that it actually confuses us further.

"That's why we wanted to break down in the simplest of terms what this change to E10 petrol actually means.

“It’s important to get one thing clear, if you own a diesel vehicle you won’t have to worry about this. E5 and E10 are types of petrol so this won’t affect your car.

“In the long run it is much better for our environment and a lot of countries have already made that switch like Germany and France.”

What is the difference between E5 and E10 petrol?

The current petrol grade is E5 which is made up of 95 per cent regular unleaded petrol and five per cent renewable ethanol - hence the name.

Tim Alcock, from LeaseCar.uk, said: “E10 will be much more beneficial to the environment as it will contain 10 per cent ethanol and 90 per cent of regular unleaded petrol.

"Essentially this will cut down the CO2 transmissions from our vehicles.”

What do you do if your car is too old?

Cars which are manufactured from 2011 onwards will be able to take the new E10 petrol grade.

Tim added: “If you’re unsure whether or not your car is compatible, the government has created a section on their website where you can check if E10 is suitable for your car."

Cars manufactured will be able to use E5 petrol at most petrol stations by purchasing the ‘super’ grade petrol which will be more expensive.

Tim said: “If your car is not compatible, there will still be E5 petrol available to use, it will just be more expensive.”

What happens if you fill your car with the wrong kind of petrol?

Tim said: “Drivers should also take care when filling up their cars to avoid putting in the wrong petrol. If you do accidentally put E10 in your car which is only compatible with E5, don’t worry too much.

“Just wait until there is room to add more petrol in and fill it with the correct one.