‘World-renowned’ Goodwood Estate has resurfaced part of its Goodwood Motor Circuit with products from plastic recycling company MacRebur.

MacRebur are known as ‘the plastic road company’ as it uses waste plastics destined for landfill or incineration in its road mix.

The pre-grid area of the motor circuit has been resurfaced, totalling 1,300 sqm and using 400 tones of MacRebur’s product. This means that within the product there is the equivalent to 167,000 single use plastic grocery bags, resulting in an offset of 1,423kg of CO2 emissions.

Goodwood is turning the corner and is becoming more and more environmentally friendly

Goodwood’s greener thinking does not stop there however, as over the weekend at Goodwood Revival, it also put in sustainability efforts.

These efforts included using an eco-alternative for food service essentials, recycling and controlling single-use plastic and encouraging sustainability beyond Goodwood.

Toby McCartney, CEO and co-founder of MacRebur, said: “MacRebur’s values align perfectly with those of the Goodwood Estate, working to meet the challenges of climate change with creativity and innovation".