Chichester city centre store to close in three weeks

The Chichester branch of the Steamer Trading Cookshop has announced its closing date.

The South Street store was one of 27 shops bought in a pre-pack administration deal by rival, kitchenware retailer ProCook in January but signs appeared on the shop's window in May, informing shoppers that it was holding a 20 per cent closing down sale. Read more here.

A new sign has appeared on the window this week confirming that the store's last day of trading will be Sunday, July 14.

On Tuesday (June 18), ProCook revealed that a total of 69 positions will be axed across the brand, with eight branches to close; Beverley, Chichester, Horsham, Lymington, Northallerton, Saffron Walden, Southampton and St Albans. Read more here.

A spokesman said: “We’re looking at around 69 job losses across the closing eight stores with an additional ten from the Steamer Trading head office.

"We’re saving around 134 jobs by transferring the remaining 13 stores to ProCook stores with the potential of a few transfers to those new stores for some of the 69.”

In a statement released last month, ProCook owner Daniel O’Neill said the closures were regrettable.

He said: "After almost six months of trying to get the Steamer Trading model to work and a significant amount of investment we have been regrettably forced to conclude that we cannot see a way of lifting turnover to a point where the business is viable."

CEO Stephen Sanders said ProCook will be 'offering full support to those whose roles are affected'.