Chichester over 60’s club enjoy birthday celebrations with a great atmosphere

Members of Parklands Thursday Club celebrated a very special birthday at last week’s meeting.

The over 60’s club has been running since 1974 and one member who has been there from the beginning turned 103 on Wednesday, November 28.

Doris Wyatt not only celebrated her birthday with family and friends on the day but then went on to mark the special day at the club with members holding surprise birthday banners.

Each week members can enjoy unique team-building activities which help friendships grow.

Activities include a regular bingo session, a horse racing game, feeling and guessing what it is in some bags and so much more.

The club always welcomes new members to join its existing great community atmosphere.