Chichester residents to 'benefit from new community facilities'

An investment of more than £535,000 has been made towards community facilities in Westhampnett as part of a new homes development.

The development was opened earlier this year by the Duke of Richmond and, once complete, will feature 300 new homes with a choice of two, three and four bedroom properties.

Outline approval for the scheme, in Madgwick Lane, which will include 90 affordable homes, was given in 2016, despite heavy opposition. Read more here.

Barratt Homes Developments has revealed today (Tuesday, June 11), that it, along with David Wilson Homes, has made an investment which will 'benefit residents in and around Chichester'.

A Barratt Homes spokesman said: "Stylish homes are just the start of a whole host of extra facilities coming to the area as the community takes shape.

"The housebuilders are also contributing to improving local highways and public transport."

Sales director Michelle Storer confirmed a 'significant investment of more than £535,000' has been made towards a community hall, the provision of a community sports pavilion and football pitch and allotments.

She added: "We have worked closely with the local authority to identify how we can contribute to the wider community here in Chichester.

“As part of our commitment to help further enhance local amenities, we are providing extra funding towards a number of local facilities."