Beautifully elegant decorations shared by Ally Exton

Chichester at Christmas in pictures: Residents show off spectacular decorations

Christmas is upon us and local residents have been busy decking their homes with fantastic festive displays.

By Megan Baker
Friday, 24th December 2021, 2:00 pm

Take a look at some of the beautiful, traditional, and slightly more creative, decorations lighting up Chichester homes this Christmas.

See how the high street is spreading Christmas joy, or how residents have been dressing up their pets in preparation for the big day.

1.

Babs Barrett shared these traditional decorations, made all the more festive with a cosy log burner

Photo: Babs Barrett

Photo Sales

2.

Blue Stevenson's cat may be getting too into the Christmas spirit

Photo: Blue Stevenson

Photo Sales

3.

Edita Kuliesiene's visitors will feel very welcomed by these wonderfully creative decorations

Photo: Edita Kuliesiene

Photo Sales

4.

Another cat feeling the Christmas spirit as it sits by Fiona Slugocki's tree

Photo: Fiona Slugocki

Photo Sales
ResidentsChichester
Next Page
Page 1 of 3