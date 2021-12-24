Take a look at some of the beautiful, traditional, and slightly more creative, decorations lighting up Chichester homes this Christmas.
1.
Babs Barrett shared these traditional decorations, made all the more festive with a cosy log burner
Photo: Babs Barrett
2.
Blue Stevenson's cat may be getting too into the Christmas spirit
Photo: Blue Stevenson
3.
Edita Kuliesiene's visitors will feel very welcomed by these wonderfully creative decorations
Photo: Edita Kuliesiene
4.
Another cat feeling the Christmas spirit as it sits by Fiona Slugocki's tree
Photo: Fiona Slugocki