In Pictures: Bognor residents get their skates on as much-loved ice rink opens for Christmas

Following a successful yet 'blustery' opening weekend, the ice rink has already proven popular with all ages.
In addition to the ice rink, visitors have been enjoying a Christmas market and a variety of festive food and drink on offer.
1.
Skaters and Father Christmas enjoying the ice rink. Picture by Neil Cooper.
Photo: Neil Cooper
2.
Visitors warming up by the ice rink with hot chocolates
Photo: Megan Baker
3.
Skaters enjoying the ice rink.
Photo: Megan Baker
4.
Tickets for the ice rink cost from £8.50
Photo: Megan Baker