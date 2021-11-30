Chichester residents were tempted into the Assembly Rooms in North Street by the promise of coffee and homemade cake, and younger visitors were given the opportunity to meet and take photos with Father Christmas.

Also on offer was a range of unique, locally-crafted items including Christmas decorations and knitted goods.

The event was supported by homelessness charity Stonepillow and the Arundel Scout Group, and raised a total of £1,659 for the club’s ‘Christmas Sack’ initiative which usually provides more than 500 bags ‘filled with goodies’ for children in the community.

This year, due to the pandemic and its effect on the economy, the demand for Christmas sacks exceeded 800, making the need for fundraising events like these ‘even greater than ever’.

The event’s organiser, Jean Hardstaff, said: “We very much appreciate the support given to our Christmas Fair by the shoppers of Chichester, they rewarded the Club members and friends efforts in raising a substantial amount during the morning.”

The Rotary Club organises a diverse range of fundraising events like these every year, including race evenings, flower demonstrations and family fun days, along with many social events.

To find out more about the Rotary Club of Chichester Harbour, or to support its fundraising efforts, visit its website.

