Consultant urological surgeons complete cycle challenge

A team of NHS surgeons have completed a 100-mile cycle challenge.

In the wake of the cancelled Velo South in September, consultant urological surgeons from St Richard’s Hospital, Worthing Hospital and West Sussex Urology LLP took to the country lanes of West Sussex on Sunday, to complete their gruelling 100-mile bike ride in a bid to boost urology services for local patients.

The challenge, supporting Love Your Hospital, the dedicated charity of Western Sussex Hospitals Foundation Trust, has managed to raise over £20,000 already with another £8,000 confirmed.

Sponsorship ends on the October 31. To donate visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/wsulyh.

Amanda Tucker, head of charity for Love Your Hospital, said: “It’s heart-warming and inspirational when our staff fundraise in aid of our hospitals and the patients they care for. We’re incredibly lucky to have such dedicated team players within the urology team.”